Wealthspring Capital LLC Invests $1.04 Million in byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNOU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNOU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 104,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYNOU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in byNordic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in byNordic Acquisition during the first quarter worth $290,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in byNordic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $757,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in byNordic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,985,000.

byNordic Acquisition Stock Performance

BYNOU stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. byNordic Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02.

byNordic Acquisition Profile

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

