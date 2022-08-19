Wealthspring Capital LLC Makes New $639,000 Investment in RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RFACU. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in RF Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in RF Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RF Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,260,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RF Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,129,000.

RF Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of RFACU opened at $10.02 on Friday. RF Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.02.

About RF Acquisition

RF Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

