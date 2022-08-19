Wealthspring Capital LLC Purchases 2,400 Shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MITAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MITAU – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Coliseum Acquisition were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $29,000.

Coliseum Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of MITAU opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

About Coliseum Acquisition

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

