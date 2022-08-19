Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 10,407 Shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,407 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Altitude Acquisition were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $84,000.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Altitude Acquisition news, major shareholder Paribas Arbitrage Sa Bnp sold 395,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $3,926,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Altitude Acquisition Price Performance
About Altitude Acquisition
Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on travel, travel technology and travel-related businesses.
