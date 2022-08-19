Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 10,407 Shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,407 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Altitude Acquisition were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $84,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altitude Acquisition news, major shareholder Paribas Arbitrage Sa Bnp sold 395,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $3,926,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Altitude Acquisition Price Performance

About Altitude Acquisition

Shares of OTCMKTS ALTUU opened at $10.08 on Friday. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $10.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on travel, travel technology and travel-related businesses.

