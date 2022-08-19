Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 21,100 Shares of OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC reduced its holdings in OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in OCA Acquisition were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

OCA Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCAXU opened at $10.06 on Friday. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $10.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08.

Get OCA Acquisition alerts:

OCA Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. OCA Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCAXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OCA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.