Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 3,400 Shares of Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Slam were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLAMU. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Slam in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Slam during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Slam during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,976,000.

Slam Price Performance

Slam stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85. Slam Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

