Wealthspring Capital LLC Trims Position in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Agile Growth were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Agile Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $1,664,000.

Agile Growth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGGRU opened at $9.89 on Friday. Agile Growth Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84.

Agile Growth Profile

Agile Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to acquire businesses in the technology industry, including infrastructure, and horizontal and vertical enterprise application software; healthcare IT; financial technology; robotics/automation; and education technology, as well as additional software and technology segments.

