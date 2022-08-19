WebDollar (WEBD) Tops One Day Volume of $3,891.00

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One WebDollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WebDollar has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $3,891.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WebDollar has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000446 BTC.
- AXEL (AXEL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000750 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004005 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00070308 BTC.
- Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded up 138.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000500 BTC.
- Uptrennd (1UP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Rewardiqa (REW) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
WebDollar Profile
WEBD is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,586,118,871 coins. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar. WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling WebDollar
Receive News & Updates for WebDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WebDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.