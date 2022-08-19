WebDollar (WEBD) Tops One Day Volume of $3,891.00

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One WebDollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WebDollar has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $3,891.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WebDollar has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WebDollar alerts:

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000446 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000750 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00070308 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded up 138.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WebDollar Profile

WEBD is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,586,118,871 coins. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar. WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WebDollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WebDollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WebDollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WebDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WebDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.