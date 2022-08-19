Wedbush Lowers Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) to Neutral

Wedbush downgraded shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Wedbush currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $5.50. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Point Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Home Point Capital to $4.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.32.
Shares of HMPT opened at $3.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $498.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56. Home Point Capital has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $5.85.
Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.
