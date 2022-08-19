Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for thyssenkrupp (TKA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of thyssenkrupp (FRA: TKA) recently:

8/17/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €13.80 ($14.08) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/17/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €19.40 ($19.80) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/17/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €5.40 ($5.51) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/12/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €5.80 ($5.92) price target on by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/12/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €13.00 ($13.27) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/11/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €5.40 ($5.51) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/11/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €16.00 ($16.33) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

8/11/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €12.15 ($12.40) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/14/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €12.00 ($12.24) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/8/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €5.40 ($5.51) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/7/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €12.15 ($12.40) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/5/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €17.00 ($17.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

6/20/2022 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €9.00 ($9.18) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

thyssenkrupp Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of TKA traded up €0.20 ($0.20) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €5.97 ($6.09). The company had a trading volume of 2,901,905 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is €7.41. thyssenkrupp AG has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($21.12) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($27.56).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

