Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Allbirds (BIRD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ: BIRD) recently:

8/10/2022 – Allbirds was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

8/9/2022 – Allbirds had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Allbirds had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Allbirds had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $9.00 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Allbirds is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Allbirds is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Allbirds was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.00.

Allbirds Trading Down 8.1 %

NASDAQ:BIRD traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $4.43. 1,600,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,523. The stock has a market cap of $652.83 million and a PE ratio of -6.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. Allbirds, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 23.75% and a negative net margin of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $78.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.78 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Allbirds during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Allbirds by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Allbirds during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in Allbirds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

