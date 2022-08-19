Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Allbirds (BIRD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ: BIRD) recently:
- 8/10/2022 – Allbirds was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.
- 8/9/2022 – Allbirds had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2022 – Allbirds had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/2/2022 – Allbirds had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $9.00 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2022 – Allbirds is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/20/2022 – Allbirds is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/20/2022 – Allbirds was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.00.
Allbirds Trading Down 8.1 %
NASDAQ:BIRD traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $4.43. 1,600,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,523. The stock has a market cap of $652.83 million and a PE ratio of -6.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. Allbirds, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44.
Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 23.75% and a negative net margin of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $78.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.78 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.
