Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Cut to “Negative” at OTR Global

OTR Global lowered shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

WB has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. HSBC dropped their price objective on Weibo from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, CLSA dropped their price objective on Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Weibo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WB opened at $18.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Weibo has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $55.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weibo

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.58 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.62%. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Weibo by 88.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Weibo by 404.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

