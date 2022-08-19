Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Cut to “Negative” at OTR Global

OTR Global lowered shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
WB has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. HSBC dropped their price objective on Weibo from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, CLSA dropped their price objective on Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.33.
Weibo Stock Performance
NASDAQ:WB opened at $18.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Weibo has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $55.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weibo
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Weibo by 88.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Weibo by 404.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.
About Weibo
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
