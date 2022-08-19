WELL Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.95 Million (WELL)

WELL (WELL) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 19th. In the last week, WELL has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WELL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WELL has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $451,074.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,562.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003649 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00126998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00032858 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00073976 BTC.

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WELL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

