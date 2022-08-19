Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (EOD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.128 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EOD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.14. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,406. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $6.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

