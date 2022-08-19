Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0568 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EAD stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 145,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,546. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $9.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 20.0% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 49.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at about $238,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

