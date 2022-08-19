Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0568 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of EAD stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 145,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,546. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $9.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (EAD)
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.