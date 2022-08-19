WESCAP Management Group Inc. Acquires 259 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,040,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,323,099,000 after buying an additional 907,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LKQ by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,332,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $740,302,000 after buying an additional 515,085 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of LKQ by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,293,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $558,155,000 after buying an additional 649,518 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,835,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $350,298,000 after buying an additional 907,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $348,150,000 after buying an additional 69,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $56.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.40.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,056.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,056.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $830,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 in a research note on Monday.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

