WESCAP Management Group Inc. Buys 10,185 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,185 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the first quarter worth $205,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the fourth quarter worth $918,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 84.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 82,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 37,534 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF stock opened at $80.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $91.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.89 and its 200 day moving average is $78.57.

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

