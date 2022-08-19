WESCAP Management Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA opened at $338.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $317.57 and a 200 day moving average of $330.77. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $296.39 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.