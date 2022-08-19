Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at National Bankshares

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WDO has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to a buy rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.64.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Wesdome Gold Mines Price Performance

WDO opened at C$8.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.79. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$8.61 and a 12-month high of C$16.77.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.