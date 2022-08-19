Wesleyan Assurance Society Acquires 47,500 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wesleyan Assurance Society raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 500,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,907,000 after acquiring an additional 23,447 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 700.1% in the 1st quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 90,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 79,112 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 7,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 567,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,359,000 after buying an additional 45,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.35. 493,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,199,878. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average of $50.88. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $276.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

