Westpac Banking Corp Buys 50,607 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 241.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,581 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,607 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $15,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target stock opened at $171.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.13 and a 200 day moving average of $189.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.23.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

