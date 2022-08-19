Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,207 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $23,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,368 shares of company stock worth $10,172,933. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $82.85 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.83 and a 200 day moving average of $78.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

