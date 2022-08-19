Westpac Banking Corp Has $17.64 Million Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,884 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $17,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. Raymond James lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on VMware to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

VMware Price Performance

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,853,450.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,369 shares of company stock worth $5,413,470 in the last 90 days. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware stock opened at $122.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $167.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.19.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

