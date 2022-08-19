Westpac Banking Corp Raises Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,924 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $17,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keystone Financial Services grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 9.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 19.3% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McKesson Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,293,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,396 shares of company stock worth $14,471,365. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $368.56 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $193.89 and a 1-year high of $375.23. The company has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.12.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

