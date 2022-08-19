Westpac Banking Corp Sells 13,899 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,899 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $20,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 333.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 132.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 14,400.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI opened at $170.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.50 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.63.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,135 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,882. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.