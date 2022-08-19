Westpac Banking Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $24,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WCN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Covea Finance purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.25.

Waste Connections stock opened at $142.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.77. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $145.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

