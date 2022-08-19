WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Director James E. Nevels Sells 2,483 Shares

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WestRock Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:WRK traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $41.95. 9,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,095. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Institutional Trading of WestRock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in WestRock by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

