WeWork (NYSE:WE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.48

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 300653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WE shares. Mizuho started coverage on WeWork in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on WeWork in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WeWork in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

WeWork Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at WeWork

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that WeWork Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WeWork news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,204.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Andre J. Fernandez purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 454,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,239.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Mathrani purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $249,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,632,204.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WeWork

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in WeWork in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of WeWork by 114.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WeWork during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of WeWork during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WeWork during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

About WeWork

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

