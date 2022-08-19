Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Trading Down 1.1%

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.55 and last traded at $30.55. 700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.88.

Whitbread Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.30.

Whitbread Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.