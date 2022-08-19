Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target Raised to $242.00 at Morgan Stanley

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $222.00 to $242.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.00.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 1.7 %

WTW traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $187.89 and a 1 year high of $249.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.86 and its 200-day moving average is $216.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $294,014.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,437,475.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $294,014.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,437,475.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $87,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at $15,944,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.