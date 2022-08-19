Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Winnebago Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Winnebago Industries has a payout ratio of 7.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Winnebago Industries to earn $9.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

NYSE WGO traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,069. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.30. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $80.30.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 8.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 59.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at about $806,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WGO shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Winnebago Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

