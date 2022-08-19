Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Winnebago Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Winnebago Industries has a payout ratio of 7.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Winnebago Industries to earn $9.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.
Winnebago Industries Price Performance
NYSE WGO traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,069. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.30. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $80.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 59.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at about $806,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on WGO shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Winnebago Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.
About Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.
