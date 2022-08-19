Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target Increased to $124.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.57% from the stock’s previous close.

WOLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.75.

Shares of WOLF traded down $4.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.23. The company had a trading volume of 42,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,656. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.12 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Wolfspeed has a 52-week low of $58.07 and a 52-week high of $142.33.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $75,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $75,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 7,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $504,871.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,097.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

