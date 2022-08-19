Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target Raised to $106.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wolfspeed to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.75.

Wolfspeed Stock Up 31.9 %

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $112.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Wolfspeed has a 52 week low of $58.07 and a 52 week high of $142.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average is $73.76. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.43 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Wolfspeed’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wolfspeed will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $75,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $75,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,321.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 7,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $504,871.95. Following the purchase, the director now owns 68,235 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,097.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

