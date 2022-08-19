Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 33.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

WH stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.98. The stock had a trading volume of 431 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,237. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $62.89 and a one year high of $93.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of analysts recently commented on WH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,424,660.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,348,000 after acquiring an additional 80,119 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,887,000 after acquiring an additional 77,125 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,362,000 after acquiring an additional 208,620 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,362,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,367,000 after acquiring an additional 182,343 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 736,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,351,000 after acquiring an additional 175,619 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

