XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CFO Barry Wood Sells 742 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) CFO Barry Wood sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $62,335.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
XPEL Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of XPEL stock opened at $81.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.51 and a 200-day moving average of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 2.08. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $87.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Analyst Ratings Changes
XPEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of XPEL to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
XPEL Company Profile
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.
Featured Articles
