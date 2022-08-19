XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CFO Barry Wood Sells 742 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) CFO Barry Wood sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $62,335.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $81.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.51 and a 200-day moving average of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 2.08. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $87.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

XPEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of XPEL to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in XPEL by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in XPEL by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 368,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,940,000 after buying an additional 216,213 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in XPEL by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,084,000 after buying an additional 99,822 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in XPEL by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in XPEL by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

