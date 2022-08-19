XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on XPEL to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $81.18 on Wednesday. XPEL has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 61,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $4,991,755.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,400,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,471,147.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 61,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $4,991,755.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,400,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,471,147.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 20,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 867,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,477,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 149,225 shares of company stock valued at $9,990,612 in the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of XPEL by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of XPEL by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XPEL in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

