XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Price Target Increased to GBX 170 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 170 ($2.05) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 191 ($2.31) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, XPS Pensions Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 190.50 ($2.30).
XPS opened at GBX 142.40 ($1.72) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £292.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,562.50. XPS Pensions Group has a 1 year low of GBX 117.88 ($1.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 154 ($1.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 137.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 134.05.
XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.
