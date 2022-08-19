XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Price Target Increased to GBX 170 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 170 ($2.05) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 191 ($2.31) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, XPS Pensions Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 190.50 ($2.30).

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

XPS Pensions Group Price Performance

XPS opened at GBX 142.40 ($1.72) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £292.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,562.50. XPS Pensions Group has a 1 year low of GBX 117.88 ($1.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 154 ($1.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 137.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 134.05.

XPS Pensions Group Increases Dividend

About XPS Pensions Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.00%.

(Get Rating)

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.