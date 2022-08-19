Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.23

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.23 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.21 ($0.05). Xtract Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,504,305 shares trading hands.

Xtract Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £34.02 million and a P/E ratio of -7.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.22.

About Xtract Resources

(Get Rating)

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique; the Bushranger copper-gold project that comprises four exploration licenses totaling 501km2 and located in eastern central New South Wales, Australia; the Eureka copper-gold project comprising 345 hectares located in west of the Zambian Copperbelt district; and the Kalengwa copper project located in the North-western province of Zambia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xtract Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtract Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.