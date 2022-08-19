Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.85 EPS

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.67) by ($0.85), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS.
Youdao Stock Performance
DAO opened at $5.23 on Friday. Youdao has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $17.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.07.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Youdao from $13.00 to $5.20 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
About Youdao
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.
