Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.85 EPS

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.67) by ($0.85), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS.

Youdao Stock Performance

DAO opened at $5.23 on Friday. Youdao has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $17.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.07.

Get Youdao alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Youdao from $13.00 to $5.20 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Youdao

About Youdao

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Youdao by 1,416.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 174,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Youdao by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 71,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Youdao by 460.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 35,702 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Youdao by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 29,370 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Youdao in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.