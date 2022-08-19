Zebi Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $922.00 (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded down 56.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $156,511.71 and $922.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebi Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded 54.4% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001611 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002167 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.00786724 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Zebi Token Coin Profile
Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,244,821,178 coins and its circulating supply is 1,051,729,477 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io.
Zebi Token Coin Trading
