Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 22,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,188,723 shares.The stock last traded at $6.62 and had previously closed at $6.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZETA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Zeta Global Trading Down 8.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.07.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Zeta Global

In related news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 6,185 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $34,883.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,245.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,946,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,136,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Satish Ravella sold 6,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $34,883.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 239,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,245.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 208,671 shares of company stock worth $1,454,067. Corporate insiders own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zeta Global by 326.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295,574 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Zeta Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,881,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 957,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 417,472 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 927,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,831,000 after acquiring an additional 239,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 739.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 770,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 678,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Articles

