Zigcoin (ZIG) Trading Down 9.3% Over Last Week

Zigcoin (ZIG) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Zigcoin has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and $484,639.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zigcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zigcoin has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zigcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,423.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003669 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00127101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033104 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00073431 BTC.

Zigcoin Profile

Zigcoin is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly.

Zigcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zigcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zigcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.