Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CAO Jennifer Rock Sells 3,486 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,053.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Zillow Group Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZG traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.80. The company had a trading volume of 638,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,798. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.57. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $105.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.72.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 69.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $78,000. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Zillow Group

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.88.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

