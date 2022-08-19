Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays to $28.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a sector weight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an underperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.88.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $35.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.72. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $105.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $167,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $210,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 199.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 743,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,639,000 after purchasing an additional 495,010 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 3,170.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 356,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after purchasing an additional 345,126 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 1,445.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 326,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after purchasing an additional 305,684 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 683.1% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 280,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 244,988 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 691,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,370,000 after purchasing an additional 219,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.