Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Sells $202,379.54 in Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $202,379.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at $520,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Richard Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $269,023.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.62. 706,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,749. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.26. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $47.92 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZION. Wedbush boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

