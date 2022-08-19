ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.72

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and traded as high as $3.93. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 5,352 shares.

ZIVO Bioscience Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56.

Get ZIVO Bioscience alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZIVO Bioscience stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.98% of ZIVO Bioscience worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. It operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZIVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.