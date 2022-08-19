Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Lifted by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $22,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.5 %

Zoetis stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.97. 9,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

