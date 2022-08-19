ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of CNET stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.98.

Get ZW Data Action Technologies alerts:

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies

About ZW Data Action Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Get Rating ) by 771.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.