ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of CNET stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.98.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 million during the quarter.
About ZW Data Action Technologies
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
