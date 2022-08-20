12,000 Shares in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) Acquired by Ovata Capital Management Ltd

Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Origin Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Origin Materials by 308.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 51,452 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Origin Materials by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,039,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 662,278 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Origin Materials

In other news, insider Stephen Galowitz sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,265 shares in the company, valued at $979,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen Galowitz sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,265 shares in the company, valued at $979,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Riley sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $321,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials Stock Down 5.0 %

Origin Materials Profile

Shares of NASDAQ ORGN opened at $6.25 on Friday. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 43.25 and a current ratio of 43.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $889.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

