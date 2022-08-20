13,022 Shares in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX) Acquired by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,563,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,057 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $770,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $985,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in CI Financial by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 284,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 46,527 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in CI Financial by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 261,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 81,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIXX. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

CI Financial Stock Down 4.3 %

CI Financial Increases Dividend

CIXX opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CI Financial Corp. has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $24.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.1411 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

CI Financial Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

